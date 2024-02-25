Reviewing Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.25 $684.65 million $2.74 16.58

Profitability

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 51.33% 17.36% 6.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 5 6 0 2.55

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of C$12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $52.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

