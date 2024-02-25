Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 3.64 $388.30 million $2.05 10.65

Profitability

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 31.65% 21.21% 14.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 2 2 0 2.20

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Free Report)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.