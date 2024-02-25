Reviewing Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners -686.95% -27.64% -24.87% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -88.07% -49.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Molecular Partners and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Molecular Partners currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $198.70 million 0.73 $123.50 million ($2.00) -2.01 Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 26.94 -$154.54 million ($1.26) -1.59

Molecular Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Molecular Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Molecular Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, a DARPin molecule, which activates T-cells and other immune cells; MP0317, that allows tumor-restricted immune-cell CD40 activation for the treatment of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) positive cancers, which is in Phase I clinical trials; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274, that uses HER2-specific DARPin binding proteins. It also develops MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)and hepatocyte growth factor. Molecular Partners AG has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; as well as other third-party collaborators. It also has a collaboration agreement with Orano Med SAS to develop novel Radio-DARPin therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

