RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

NYSE:RNG opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

