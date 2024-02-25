River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

