Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

