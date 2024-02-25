Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Evercore ISI

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 12.1 %

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.