Robert W. Baird Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $300.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

NASDAQ AXON opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.