Robert W. Baird Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Flowserve by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 521,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

