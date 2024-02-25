Rocco Marinaccio Acquires 9,000 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

NanoXplore Price Performance

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. NanoXplore Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.