Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.