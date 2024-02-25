Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCKY opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 44.29%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

