Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Raised to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

Root Trading Up 27.6 %

Insider Activity at Root

Shares of Root stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.60. Root has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Root by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

