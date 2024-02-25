Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Up 2.9%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Roots Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

About Roots

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.