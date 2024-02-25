Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $232.48 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

