Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for LanzaTech Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for LanzaTech Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LanzaTech Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $3.43 on Friday. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

