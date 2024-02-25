Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROVR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,965,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385,895.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,102. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Rover Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Rover Group by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,920,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

