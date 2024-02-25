Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $77.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEDG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Shares of SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

