Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 760 ($9.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group Company Profile

LON DRX opened at GBX 421.90 ($5.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 395.20 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 667 ($8.40).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

