Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 760 ($9.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
