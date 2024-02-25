Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

