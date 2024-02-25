Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Southern (NYSE:SO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.46.

Get Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.