RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in RTX by 157.5% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in RTX by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

