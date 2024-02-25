Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 23,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 8,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

