Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock worth $376,292,679. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.