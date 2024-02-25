Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

