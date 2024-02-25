Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $228.34

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $228.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.78 or 0.05908722 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,659,762,007 coins and its circulating supply is 1,639,087,784 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

