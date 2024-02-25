SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

SBAC stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.49 and a 200 day moving average of $223.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

