Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 843,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after buying an additional 753,699 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $34,749,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $34,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

