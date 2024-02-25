SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,346 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 150,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 70,085 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

