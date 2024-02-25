SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Declares GBX 1.56 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 63.40 ($0.80) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.90 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,170.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.80.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

