Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.92 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $905.61 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00134011 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006380 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00322733 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

