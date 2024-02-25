Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SES. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of SES stock opened at C$10.73 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

