Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) vs. GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Head to Head Analysis

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 3 8 0 2.73

Risk and Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $65.92, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 3.94 $1.02 billion $1.84 28.89

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 13.80% 10.16% 6.09%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

(Get Free Report)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

