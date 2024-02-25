SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

