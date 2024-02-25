Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. Kore Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

