SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Shares Down 2.2%

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 4,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 94,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

