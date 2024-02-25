Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON RGL opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.36 million, a PE ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.01. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 19.88 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 64 ($0.81).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,380.95%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

