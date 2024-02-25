Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $569.80 million and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,656.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $267.03 or 0.00516929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00135534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00241833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00144965 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,521,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,497,555,087 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

