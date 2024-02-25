Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.
Several analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
