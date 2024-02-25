Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

