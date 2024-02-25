Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$5.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVM. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$581.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.59.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

