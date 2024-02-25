SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$8.25 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. Also, Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 11,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$97,102.60. Insiders have sold a total of 97,791 shares of company stock valued at $763,443 in the last three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

