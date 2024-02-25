Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.92 and last traded at $106.92. Approximately 1,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.57.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.77.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

