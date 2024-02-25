SingularityNET Trading Up 63% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $772.45 million and approximately $258.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001499 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,529.78 or 0.99992092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00214979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.77766427 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $356,133,713.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

