SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SJW Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $57.14 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Further Reading

