SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.51 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

