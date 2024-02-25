Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.67.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.39. The stock has a market cap of C$974.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

