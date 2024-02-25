Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

