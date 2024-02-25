Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.25.

SNOW stock opened at $229.34 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

