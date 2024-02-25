Sonoco Products (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 8th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.
Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
